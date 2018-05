× Pedestrian Crash Turns Fatal, Ruled a Homicide

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man struck by a vehicle last month in Luzerne County has died.

According to the coroner, Peter Mangino, 59, of Hanover Township, passed away Wednesday night from multiple traumatic injuries.

Mangino’s death has been ruled a homicide.

Mangino was struck by a car driven by Emiliano Hernandez, 44, of Hanover Township late last month.

According to police, Mangino was hit at the intersection of Oxford and Luzerne Streets in Hanover Township. Hernandez did not stop.

Hernandez turned himself in a few days later and police impounded his vehicle as part of the investigation.