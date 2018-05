Kentucky Derby Preps at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE 144TH RUNNING OF THE KENTUCKY DERBY STEPS OFF FROM CHURCHILL DOWNS IN LOUISVILLE KENTUCKY ON SATURDAY, ITS SURE TO BE THE MOST EXCITING TWO MINUTES IN SPORTS. THE MOST EXCITING WATCH PARTY, IS SURE TO BE HERE AT THE DOWNS AT MOHEGAN SUN POCONO.

JENNIFER STARR, YOU'RE HELPING MAKE DERBY DAY HAPPEN HERE AT THE DOWNS.. TELL ME WHAT WE CAN EXPECT THIS SATURDAY...

SAID JENNIFER STARR RACING MARKETING MANAGER, "HARNESS RACING, HATS, HORSES, WE'VE GOT IT ALL HERE. THIS IS SUCH AN EXCITING DAY, FASHION IS JUST IN FULL BLOOM, AND WE ARE REALLY LOOKING FORWARD TO AN INCREDIBLE PARTY ON SATURDAY. NO MATTER IF YOU'RE A FAN ALL YEAR ROUND OR NOT, WHEN THE KENTUCKY DERBY COMES AROUND EVERYONE CHEERS FOR A HORSE."

"WE'LL HAVE A GIGANTIC SCREEN," SAID DIRECTOR RACING OPERATIONS, DALE RAPSON, "WE'LL HAVE TVS ALL OVER. LOOKS LIKE THE WEATHER IS GOING TO COOPERATE, ITS NOT GOING TO BE AS WINDY AS TODAY...SO WE'RE LOOKING AT ABOUT A 75 DEGREE AND SUNNY DAY WITH NO HUMIDITY. I DON'T THINK WE CAN ASK FOR ANYTHING MORE."

"WE HAVE OUR RUN FOR THE ROSES HAT REVIEW," ADDED STARR, "WHERE WE LOOK FOR THE MOST COLORS, HATS AND FASCINATORS, AND REGISTRATION IS FROM 3:30 TO 5:15. WE'LL START JUDGING PROMPTLY AT 5:30 OUTSIDE THE WINNERS' CIRCLE ."

AND YOUR PIN SAYS TALK DERBY TO ME...SO IM GOING TO DO JUST THAT...WHAT'S YOUR PICK FOR SATURDAY?

"I LOVE HOFFBURG ..." CHIRPED JENNIFER, "BILL MONT TRAINING, SECOND IN THE FLORIDA DERBY, I JUST THINK THIS HORSE HASN'T REACHED ITS PEAK AND I THINK DERBY DAY IS THE DAY FOR HOFFBURG. I JUST LOVE THIS HORSE, IM GOING WITH HOFFBURG ALL THE WAY."

AND MY PICK IS MY BOY JACK, TRAINED BY KEITH DESOURMEAUX, 30 TO 1 ODDS RIGHT NOW, BUT THAT'S MY PICK ...OF COURSE THE FAVORITE IS JUSTIFY, TRAINED BY BOB BAFFERT. BOB BAFFERT WILL BE GOING FOR HIS 5TH KENTUCKY DERBY THIS SATURDAY...