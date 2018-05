Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A high school student in Lackawanna County was struck by a car just after 8 a.m. on Thursday morning.

According to police, the Scranton high school junior ran in front of a vehicle along Harrison Avenue.

Police say the teen was taken to the hospital to be checked out but did not suffer any serious injuries.

The driver was going the speed limit and police do not expect to file charges after the crash in Scranton.