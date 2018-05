Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, P.a. -- A man whose roots go all the way back to the founding of Israel helped celebrate the country's 70th anniversary with Jews in Wilkes-Barre.

Alon Ben Gurion is the grandson of Israel's founding father and first prime minister, David Ben Gurion.

At the Jewish Community Alliance on South River Street, Alon reflected on his grandfather's legacy and the country's progress.

The 70th anniversary of Israel's founding was officially celebrated last month.