WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Luzerne County held a grand reopening of the Luzerne County Courthouse on Thursday to show off the completion of the new rotunda.

The Wyoming Valley West Middle School's Spartan Singers helped ring in the unveiling of the revamped rotunda.

The $2 million project to refurbish the artwork had kept the rotunda closed for months.

The courthouse in Wilkes-Barre was added to the national register of historic places in 1980.