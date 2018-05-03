ESU and Stroudsburg Little League to Play on Same Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Dirt along the 3rd baseline of the baseball field at Creekview Park near Stroudsburg is turned over, marking the start of a $1.8 million project.

East Stroudsburg University and Stroudsburg Little League will soon share this space at the ESSA and Hughes Field Complex in Stroud Township.

"I've played on both fields. The big field here and small one of there. It's awesome to be able to play here growing up and then continue to play here at the next level," said PJ Van Orman, ESU Baseball Player.

Both the baseball and softball fields at the complex will have artificial turf.

The project was made possible through partnerships, grants and ESU donors.

The plan is to break ground this summer so that both fields are ready to be played on by the fall.

"The turf is a significant improvement to our fields. The turf means less maintenance for us. It's always hard to find volunteers to cut grass or rake the fields. The 60 90 fields are gigantic so it takes a lot of effort to make that happen," said Miguel Ortiz, Stroudsburg Little League.

On campus is where ESU plays baseball right now but there are a few issues with the field. One it needs upgrades and two, the outfield is on a hill. Players say that can make playing the game difficult and they are excited to have a space to play on level ground.

"It makes it even better when you have great fields. People are like, 'Woah this is state of the art." It's almost a little intimidating for other teams that come here. Then if you grow up and play here, it's exciting for them also," said Heather Visco, ESU Softball Player.

"People come here and feel as though they are kinda punished when they have to run uphill in the outfield and now we will have a state of the art facility and actually have competitions here that were weren't able to have on our own fields," said Marica Welsh, ESU President.

The plan is to start converting both fields in June.