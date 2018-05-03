Does It Really Work: Orb Molecules

Posted 8:02 pm, May 3, 2018, by , Updated at 02:30PM, May 3, 2018

The maker of Orb Molecules claims each kit comes with thousands of little, sticky rubber balls. They come in multiple sizes and colors and bond together to make magnificent creations. The orbs will hold it's shape until you choose to deconstruct it and start over. But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s