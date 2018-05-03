Death Investigation in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, P.a. -- A death is under investigation in Luzerne County.

Investigators aren't saying much about what happened at a home near Wilkes-Barre.

The Times Leader reports a body was found sometime Tuesday night inside the place on Nicholson Street.

Investigators haven't said who it is, or how they died.

Police would only say that it's being investigated as a domestic dispute.

So far, no arrests yet in that death.

Newswatch 16 will be following this story and provide more information as it becomes available.