Celebration of Lag B’Omer at Kirby Park

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The passing storm on Thursday didn't deter an outdoor celebration in Wilkes-Barre.

People grilled and played games at Kirby Park to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag B'Omer.

The holiday is marked with a day of picnics and parades but it has a deeper purpose.

"The theme of Lag B'Omer as we said is Jewish unity and Jewish Unity and Jewish love is the same as unity and love between all people. It's realizing that we are all connected. We are all connected. We are all part of one global family and the Jewish people are part of one faith," said Rabbi Ilan Weinberg, dean and director of Bais Menachem.

Nearly 150 people celebrated Lag B'Omer at Kirby Park in Luzerne County.