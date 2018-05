× Carbon County Man Dead After Crash in Lehigh County

WEISENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Carbon County died after he drove into a building in Lehigh County.

According to the coroner, David Shaver, 58, of Lansford, struck a building at the intersection of Werley’s Corner Road and Holben’s Valley Road on Wednesday evening.

The coroner says the cause of death is pending further investigation.

The death is also being investigated by state police.