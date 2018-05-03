× Breaking Out the Boats at the Lake

LAKE WALLENPAUPACK, Pa. — After unloading the boat, it was time to hit the waters and go fishing for some boaters at Lake Wallenpaupack.

Others were looking to go as fast as they could along the lake.

Lee Matchett says this is the first time this year he has been able to get out on the water.

“I usually come up every year in the spring, a couple times, and so we are hoping to go out and catch some fish,” said Lee Matchett, Dallas.

After a long, cold winter boaters tell Newswatch 16 they have been chomping at the bit to experience all Lake Wallenpaupack has to offer.

“This is like my second or third time out on a boat and I am here with my mentor and my fisherman master and I am hoping to learn a lot today and catch a lot of fish,” said Luke Shemo of Luzerne.

First Klas Marina has been busy all week putting boats on the water. Owner Tom Mueller tells Newswatch 16 he saw snowflakes last week.

“And all of a sudden yesterday the temperature reaches 80 degrees and it is like a switch went on and everybody wants their boat now and everyone wants to get out on the lake,” said Mueller.

The waters weren’t too crowded Thursday but Matchett expects more boaters as the weather continues to warm up.

“Get out an enjoy like ol’ Manny Gordon. Enjoy, enjoy, enjoy!” said Matchett.