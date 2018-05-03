× Beating Boredom: Signing Up for Summer Camp

While the school year is starting to wind down for many, summer camp signups are heating up across our area!

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted a few kid-friendly camps Thursday morning from the Poconos.

Ryan visited “International Sports Camp” near Reeders.

While there, he and members of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau touched on a few other camps including several in Wayne County. Click here to view more camps.

Area YMCAs also offer summer camps

Across northeastern and central Pennsylvania, signups are also underway for these camps. YMCAs also offer potential scholarship opportunities for families needing financial assistance.

Local YMCA summer camps:

Greater Scranton YMCA

Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA

For various YMCA camps in central PA, click here and scroll to “summer camps” on the middle left of the webpage.

Other camps include ones offered by Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeastern Pennsylvania, based in Scranton