Allergy Season is Upon Us

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The sun is shining, the temperature is rising and the trees are in bloom near Lewisburg. It’s finally starting to feel like spring, which means it is the start of 2018 allergy season.

“When the pollen starts coming out I start sneezing all the time,” Catherine Gingerella said.

“When they come they come hard and that’s it, it doesn’t leave,” Jesse Ravelo said.

“Once spring takes off the trees start pollinating, so the first group of pollen coming out is going to be the tree pollen,” Dr. Nathaniel Hare said.

Doctor Nathaniel Hare works for Allergy Partners of Lewisburg. He tells Newswatch 16 the biggest allergy culprits right now are mold and pollen. Tree pollen is followed by the release of grass pollen and then weed pollen.

“Eyes swell up, can’t breathe, sneezing constantly like machine gun sneezing,” Ravelo said.

Sometimes people’s year-round allergies get worse in the spring.

“The dust mite allergy has the potential to get worse when the humidity goes up because dust mites live in your mattress, pillows, bedding and they get their water to survive out of the air,” Dr. Hare said.

Doctor Hare says there are several things you can do to relieve allergies. Try to minimize exposure by going outside later in the day as pollen tends to be worse in the morning. Also, try sleeping with your windows closed.

When it comes to over the counter medications, it can be a bit overwhelming. There’s a lot to choose from. The doctor recommends something like this, which is a nasal spray.

“Steroid nose sprays work the best compared with allergy pills or anything else. Most of those at this point are over the counter,” Dr. Hare said.

Dr. Hare also recommends going for allergy testing to see what your allergies are. That way you can be treated, so you don’t have a miserable allergy season.