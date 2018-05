Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Flames scorched a trailer and barn in Wayne County Wednesday afternoon.

The fire sparked just before 3 p.m. along Degroat Road near Hawley.

Crews on the scene tell Newswatch 16 a woman was burning something on the property and the flames spread.

No one was injured.

Because of the warm, dry conditions, a burn ban was in place at the time, and officials say the woman could face charges.