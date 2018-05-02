The Gambrell’s Decade Of Dominance In State Track And Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For almost a decade now the Gambrell family from Athens has dominated Track and Field events in Pennsylvania. First it was Jarred from 2009 to 2011 winning three consecutive gold medals in the triple jump and setting new marks in District IV(23-6 1/4) in the long and (49-6) in the triple. Now his younger sister Breana is set for her finale with the top 100 time of 11.83 seconds in the state and a gold medal winning jump of (20-4 1/2) inches at the Penn Relays already in the books.

"Those we're the good days. He was my role model and still is. So I definitely give him a lot of credit for showing me the ways of long jump, triple jump, all aspects of track basically," said Breana.

With four state gold medals under her belt (3) in the long and (1) triple Breana is taking her success in stride.

"Definitely want to get the state record in the long jump and just end the season out with a bang," again said Breana.

"We'll this is the end of the road for Breana's high-school track and field career she will continue at Penn State in the fall, and there are two other Gambrell's running for the Wildcats Arianna will be a senior next year and Benjamin he is coming along as a sophomore.

"It's really cool to have an older sister and brother to have accomplished what they have and to be able to look up to them and kind of focus yourself to be like them I guess," said Arianna.

The mastermind behind all the Gambrell gold is their father Ben who is also the Athens coach.

"It's an awesome feeling just as a father just because it's something that we've been putting together and doing for such a long time, and with Jarred coming through and being the oldest and having that four or five-year gap he kind of like set the mold and kind of set the path for everyone else to follow through and see if they can top him," said Ben Gambrell.

Athens will host the Northern Tier League championships Friday May 11th. Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Bradford County.