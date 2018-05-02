Students Pack RailRiders Matinee Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC, Pa. -- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders took on the Buffalo Bisons in an early matinee matchup on Wednesday.

Students from around our viewing area packed the seats.

School buses were lined up outside the stadium, and students from all across the area filed into PNC field for a 10:35 a.m. first pitch at the ballpark, and the weather certainly cooperated.

"It's a beautiful day. There's a nice little breeze here. The kids are excited. It's a nice break right after PSSAs. This is awesome," said teacher Greg Cechak.

This was all part of a field trip for STEM school day.

"We got lucky on one of the nicest days, 80-degree weather. It's really fun," said Andrew Bosi, Penn Kidder Campus.

Students from Lake-Lehman even got to take a few hacks in the virtual reality batting cage.

Kids weren't the only ones who decided to take in some baseball on an 80-degree day.

"Looked at the weather. The weather looked great. I said, 'Let's go for it. Let's have lunch at the RailRiders game,'" said Robert Roskow.

Fans at PNC Field were certainly treated to an exciting game. Clint Frazier's walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth inning preserved a 3-2 RailRiders win.