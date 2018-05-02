× Spring Has Sprung at the Farmers Market

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There is something about fresh flowers and a warm spring day that makes Suzanne Hardy of Lewisburg smile. She came to the Lewisburg Farmers Market to pick out some colorful flowers.

“I usually wait until after Mother’s Day, but it’s kind of hard to resist when you see them here already.”

Hardy is one of many people who spent this warm sunny day outside at the market.

“I don’t really come in the winter, but as soon as the sun comes out, it’s time to go to the farmers market.”

The Lewisburg Farmers Market is open year round, but in the winter there aren’t as many outdoor vendors. The Rusty Rail Brewing Company from Mifflinburg is one of the seasonal stands. Shoppers got to sample beer.

“It’s warm out and people like nice cold beer,” Danielle Kerstetter said.

Cathi Brady of Sunbury was picking up food for dinner.

“We’re grilling outside, so I got my buns inside. Now I’m getting my corn and my tomatoes here.”

People tell Newswatch 16 even if it wasn’t this nice outside, they’d be here anyway.

“We come every week, even on the sloppy weeks,” said Larry Riggs.

“I could care less,” Brady said. “If it was raining and I was here with my kids, that’s the most important thing.”

Shoppers tell Newswatch 16, after the cool April we had, they hope the warmer weather is here to stay in May.