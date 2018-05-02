Man Facing Child Porn Charges After Posting Photo of Infant’s Bottom, Comparing it to President Trump

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County is facing child pornography charges for allegedly posting a photo of an infant’s bottom on Facebook and comparing it to President Donald Trump.

Court documents say Peter Frateschi, 46, of Dallas Township, claimed he posted the photo to show what body part he felt Trump resembled but didn’t know it was that of an infant. He told police he found the photo by searching on Google.

Frateschi is charged with one count of possessing child pornography, one count of disseminating a photo of a child sex act, and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

After his arraignment, Frateschi was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

