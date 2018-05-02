Free Hoagies for First Responders for National Hoagie Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. -- It's National Hoagie Day, and first responders in Luzerne County got a tasty thank you.

Workers from Primo Hoagies in Edwardsville dropped off sandwiches for police, firefighters, and ambulance workers in the borough on Wednesday to show their appreciation.

First responders say they were not only surprised when they got the delivery but also grateful.

"It just makes you feel that much more special that people do appreciate it, and you're not always getting complaints, too, that there is some good to it," said David Prohaska, Trans-Med Ambulance.

Primo Hoagies locations across the country participate in this effort on National Hoagie Day, delivering food to first responders along with nurses, doctors, and veterinarians.