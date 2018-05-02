First Death Reported in E. Coli Outbreak Linked to Lettuce

Posted 3:54 pm, May 2, 2018

One person has died from the E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona growing region, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. This is the first death from this outbreak.

The agency reported 23 additional cases of illness bringing the total number of cases to 121 since the outbreak began in March.

Fifty-two individuals have been hospitalized.

Kentucky, Massachusetts and Utah are the latest states to report illnesses bringing the total number of states impacted to 25.

Health officials are continuing to investigate the source of the ongoing outbreak but still have not been able to identify a single grower, farm, manufacturer, supplier or brand.

