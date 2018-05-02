Dozen Displaced After Fire at Apartment Building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- At least a dozen people need new places to stay after a fire in Scranton.

Flames sparked in an apartment building in the 900 block of Sanderson Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

The chief says the flames started after someone used a grill too close to the building.

"Somebody was banging on the door and then my roommate was yelling the house was on fire and when I came out the firemen were in the hallway outside my door yelling at me to get out," explained Bill Kseayea of Scranton. "I was a firefighter years ago and it's not something I don' wanna go through and here it is."

It didn't take long for the flames to spread to the top of the place. Everyone got out okay.

Christina Nash of Scranton said, "Like you could actually feel the heat for like a quick second. Like I just woke up, and then I seen flames going on the top of the house. It was like scary cause at first I thought 'Oh my god like is this my house?'"

The Red Cross has been called in to help those out of their homes after this fire in Scranton.