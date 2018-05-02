Clint Frazier game winning hit

Posted 7:23 pm, May 2, 2018, by

Clint Frazier delivered a one out base hit in the bottom of the 9th to lift the RailRiders to a 3-2 win over Buffalo.  Frazier, who hit a solo Home Run in the second inning, is trying to work his way back to New York after suffering a severe concussion on February 24.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s