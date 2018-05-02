Clint Frazier delivered a one out base hit in the bottom of the 9th to lift the RailRiders to a 3-2 win over Buffalo. Frazier, who hit a solo Home Run in the second inning, is trying to work his way back to New York after suffering a severe concussion on February 24.
Clint Frazier game winning hit
-
Clint Frazier on battling back from a concussion
-
Students Pack RailRiders Matinee Game
-
Crohn’s Disease Won’t Slow High School Athlete
-
Payden Montana Taking Her Shot At Another State Title
-
Wind, Rain Damage Lakeland School District Field House Right Before Huge Track and Field Meet
-
-
Wacky Winter Sports
-
Mahanoy Area Falls at the Buzzer in State Quarterfinals
-
Hazleton Area Softball Comes Back to Beat Tunkhannock 8-5
-
Penn State Blue White Game
-
RailRiders Ready for Season Opener
-
-
Lemoyne vs Bloomsburg College baseball
-
Danzig Powers Abington Heights in State Quarterfinals
-
North Pocono Baseball Tops Pocono Mountain East 10-6