Boy in Mahoning Township Comes Home from School to Find a Fire

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A call came in at about 4:10 p.m. for fire at a home in Montour County.

It was confirmed that the son of the homeowners saw the fire as he got home from school.

Flames and heavy smoke were pouring out of the place on Toby Run Road near Danville when crews arrived.

The Mahoning Township Fire Chief told Newswatch 16, a child came home to find the house on fire and called 911.

It took crews about two hours to knock down the flames.

The house suffered severe damage and the Red Cross is helping out the family of four.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.