This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Youth Turkey Hunt

Posted 12:52 pm, May 1, 2018

Coming up this week on POL, we'll join the Lake Region Longbeards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation for a youth only turkey hunt.  Plus, it's week number two in the Hall's Fishing Frenzy Contest.  One lucky viewer will win a 16 foot Crestliner Storm fishing boat from Hall's Marine of Muncy.  Get the clues you need to win, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

