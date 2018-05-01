Coming up this week on POL, we'll join the Lake Region Longbeards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation for a youth only turkey hunt. Plus, it's week number two in the Hall's Fishing Frenzy Contest. One lucky viewer will win a 16 foot Crestliner Storm fishing boat from Hall's Marine of Muncy. Get the clues you need to win, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Youth Turkey Hunt
Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest 2018
Tom’s Custom Baits Product Giveaway
Remembering Stanley Cooper Jr.
TOP Calls Product Giveaway
Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Grand Prize Boat
Carol’s Bait Shop Product Giveaway
-
Innovative Reel Technologies Custom Made Reel Giveaway
Crappie Fishing
One Stop Sport Shop Product Giveaway
Patriots Cove
One Stop Sport Shop & Bob’s Bugs Product Giveaway
$500,000 Lottery Winner Sold in Lackawanna County
Getting Gas During Power Outage in Pike County