This 3-year-old Baseball Player Runs Home in Slow Motion and It's Hilarious

Walnut, CA – If baseball doesn’t work out, this kid definitely has a future in comedy!

3-year-old Lennox Salcedo was playing a baseball game in the Walnut Pony Baseball League in Walnut, California, according to ABC News, when a coach told him to run home as fast as he can.

Little Lennox did just that – well, not exactly. As a matter of fact, Lennox did just the opposite and we are all better off for it.

The pint-sized player had a little fun with the coach’s request, running to home plate as slowly as humanly possible.

The crowd can be heard roaring with laughter as Lennox moved in “slow motion” in a video captured by team mom, Leah Nunez.

Lennox’s father, who was on the field coaching, tried to help Lennox along to no avail. Lennox simply ignored his father (as most toddlers do) and continues on his slo-mo way.

Not surprisingly, the video posted to Twitter by Lennox’s cousin and has since been retweeted over 100,000 times.

Bravo, Lennox… bravo!