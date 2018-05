Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- The warm weather is just in time for a spring carnival in one part of Lackawanna County.

The annual spring carnival at Sherwood Park in Dunmore kicked off Tuesday evening. It is the first big fundraiser of the year for the Sherwood Youth Association.

The carnival runs through Saturday. Hours are 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 2 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. on Saturday.