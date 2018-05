Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLOR, P.a. -- Investigators want to know what sparked flames that scorched a home in Lackawanna County.

The five inside all got out safely when their home on Rockledge Terrace in Taylor caught fire just after 11:30 Monday night.

Officials believe the fire got its start in a shed and spread to one side of a nearby home.

A state police fire marshal is expected to look for a cause here in Lackawanna County.