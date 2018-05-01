× Recalled Gluten Free Waffles Sold in 11 States, Including PA

Van’s Foods is voluntarily recalling more than 1,500 cases of Van’s Gluten Free Waffles because some packages may contain waffles with both gluten and dairy.

A “limited number of the wrong packaging were used during the production of Van’s Belgian Waffles,” according to a statement posted on the FDA website.

The products were distributed solely to food retailers in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

The recalled products have a best by date of Aug. 22, 2018 and UPC CODE 8994730206.

Pkg SKU Brand Product Description Code Date 30206 Van’s Van’s Gluten Free Original BEST BY : AUG 22 2018

A640234710-WL2* Case SKU Brand Product Description Code Date 30201 Van’s Van’s Belgian HS WF 12/8 BEST BY : AUG 22 2018

A640234710-WL2

To date, Van’s Foods has received no reports of illnesses or adverse reactions associated with the effected products. No other Van’s branded products are affected by this voluntary recall.