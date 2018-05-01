Promotion for State Police Captain in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania State Police captain from Troop R in Dunmore is moving on.

Capt. Christopher Paris is being promoted to major this Saturday. He has accepted another position with the state police in Harrisburg.

"The opportunity is one that I'm very lucky and humbled to receive, so it's an opportunity I could not pass up, however, my heart is very full," Paris said. "I feel very blessed. Troop R and my tenure here will be a high point in my career, and I could not have asked for a better troop and better men and women to work with."

When Capt. Paris leaves, Capt. Sherman Shadle will assume command of Troop R in Lackawanna County.