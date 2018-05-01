School Closings And Delays

Promotion for State Police Captain in Lackawanna County

Posted 8:31 pm, May 1, 2018, by

DUNMORE, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania State Police captain from Troop R in Dunmore is moving on.

Capt. Christopher Paris is being promoted to major this Saturday. He has accepted another position with the state police in Harrisburg.

"The opportunity is one that I'm very lucky and humbled to receive, so it's an opportunity I could not pass up, however, my heart is very full," Paris said. "I feel very blessed. Troop R and my tenure here will be a high point in my career, and I could not have asked for a better troop and better men and women to work with."

When Capt. Paris leaves, Capt. Sherman Shadle will assume command of Troop R in Lackawanna County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s