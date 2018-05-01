Making the Most of Nice Weather Fishing at State Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANCES SLOCUM STATE PARK -- It’s that release fisherman look forward to every year, casting into the lake at Frances Slocum State Park near Dallas.

Fishing friends Dr. Adrian Bianconi and Bill Smith were happy to have the warm weather reuniting them again.

"I had the worst winter of my life! I couldn't wait to get out here and see this guy again. He's King Billy,” Bianconi said.

“We have fun. We sit here and joke with one another and everything. It's so great to be around people who understand what you're doing,” Smith said.

He gets the nickname “King Billy” because he caught hundreds of fish last year.

Bianconi said fishing with a master like King Billy can be good luck.

He caught one of the first rainbow trout of the year with Smith by his side.

“Yesterday was my first day out. I caught my first five. Nice, all rainbows. Today I just picked up another rainbow,” Bianconi said.

Some people didn't get so lucky with a catch but say being outside in this beautiful sunshine is worth it.

“Doesn't even matter, just sit here relax and enjoy the sun. Breathing in the fresh air, taking in the sun, no worries. What better is there to do?” Ed Heil of Plymouth said.

The nice weather continues tomorrow with highs in the 80s.

Maybe the ones that got away will be there for the taking on Wednesday.

41.339527 -75.890679