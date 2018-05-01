Man Locked Up Accused of Threatening Neighbor With an Ax

Posted 6:25 am, May 1, 2018, by , Updated at 05:54AM, May 1, 2018

Threats

NEW PHILADELPHIA, P.a. — A threat with an ax put a man behind bars in Schuylkill County.

Police say Corey Cromyak from New Philadelphia stood behind a neighbor’s house on Monday and raised the ax in her direction.

Troopers say the man used it to destroy a campfire ring while the woman ran inside.

He faces assault charges here in Schuylkill County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments

  • Rusty Knyffe

    Okay. People do stupid things that, in retrospect, they wish they hadn’t done. Every human being has encountered this dilemma. Was it HER campfire ring, or HIS? There’s no back story on why the guy was irritated or why the neighbor felt threatened, so this is being treated as an isolated incident. So give the guy an opportunity to explain what he did and offer a sincere apology, if necessary.

    If he had raised his middle finger, would he have been charged with brandishing an assault bird?

    Reply Report comment