Man Locked Up Accused of Threatening Neighbor With an Ax
NEW PHILADELPHIA, P.a. — A threat with an ax put a man behind bars in Schuylkill County.
Police say Corey Cromyak from New Philadelphia stood behind a neighbor’s house on Monday and raised the ax in her direction.
Troopers say the man used it to destroy a campfire ring while the woman ran inside.
He faces assault charges here in Schuylkill County.
Rusty Knyffe
Okay. People do stupid things that, in retrospect, they wish they hadn’t done. Every human being has encountered this dilemma. Was it HER campfire ring, or HIS? There’s no back story on why the guy was irritated or why the neighbor felt threatened, so this is being treated as an isolated incident. So give the guy an opportunity to explain what he did and offer a sincere apology, if necessary.
If he had raised his middle finger, would he have been charged with brandishing an assault bird?
lickerblisters
You skookies really need to start adventuring outside your own genepools!
peatermoss
Assault charges ?
For what, attacking a campfire ring !
Good thing he didn’t split some wood, or he would have have been charged with murder.