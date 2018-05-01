× Man Locked Up Accused of Threatening Neighbor With an Ax

NEW PHILADELPHIA, P.a. — A threat with an ax put a man behind bars in Schuylkill County.

Police say Corey Cromyak from New Philadelphia stood behind a neighbor’s house on Monday and raised the ax in her direction.

Troopers say the man used it to destroy a campfire ring while the woman ran inside.

He faces assault charges here in Schuylkill County.