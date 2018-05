Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The biggest fundraiser of the year for the Women's Resource Center brought out some great chefs in Scranton.

The 28th annual Great Chefs event at the Scranton Cultural Center featured 19 area restaurants all sharing their specialties with the crowd.

All proceeds benefit the Women's Resource Center.

WNEP was a sponsor of the festivities in Scranton. Newswatch 16's Jackie Lewandoski filled the role of emcee.