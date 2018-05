Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Flames damaged a home in Snyder County.

The fire started around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the place along Route 204 near Selinsgrove.

Part of the roof and siding burned off.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the blaze.

It's unclear whether anyone was home at the time.

There is no word on a cause.