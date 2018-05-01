Deadly Crash on Turnpike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A crash on the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Luzerne County is deadly, the coroner confirms.

It happened in the southbound lanes near the Wilkes-Barre interchange at Bear Creek around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

State police said two people were dead and two others were taken to the hospital. No names or conditions have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Right lane on Turnpike South blocked after vehicle wreck near Wilkes-Barre/Bear Creek pic.twitter.com/Ig7wgdjmpt — Sarah Buynovsky WNEP (@SarahBuynovsky) May 1, 2018

Luzerne County Coroner confirms this crash on turnpike is fatal @WNEP pic.twitter.com/uxP2v0Ii43 — Sarah Buynovsky WNEP (@SarahBuynovsky) May 1, 2018