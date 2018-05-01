Deadly Crash on Turnpike

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A crash on the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Luzerne County is deadly, the coroner confirms.
It happened in the southbound lanes near the Wilkes-Barre interchange at Bear Creek around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
State police said two people were dead and two others were taken to the hospital. No names or conditions have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
41.240204 -75.783714
2 comments
fissels
I certainly don’t know the details of this crash, but people travel way too fast on the turnpike. I drive 65 and cars go by me like I’m sitting still
peatermoss
I’ve done 93