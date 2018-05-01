School Closings And Delays

Clint Frazier on battling back from a concussion

Posted 10:38 pm, May 1, 2018

On February 24th Outfielder Clint Frazier crashed into wall while trying to make a catch and suffered a severe concussion.  Two months of rest and recuperation had Frazier down, but Clint is now back on track to rejoin the Majors.

