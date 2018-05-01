On February 24th Outfielder Clint Frazier crashed into wall while trying to make a catch and suffered a severe concussion. Two months of rest and recuperation had Frazier down, but Clint is now back on track to rejoin the Majors.
Clint Frazier on battling back from a concussion
-
Crohn’s Disease Won’t Slow High School Athlete
-
Football Event Raises Concussion Awareness
-
Wind, Rain Damage Lakeland School District Field House Right Before Huge Track and Field Meet
-
Crash Involving Officers Affecting Police Coverage
-
Video Shows Woman Assaulting McDonald’s Worker Over Breakfast Sandwich, Police Say
-
-
Late start to spring sports season
-
Entrepreneurs Bringing Skate Park Back to Plains Township
-
RailRiders Ready for Season Opener
-
New University of Scranton Sports Campus Nears Completion
-
Wacky Winter Sports
-
-
Search for Missing Man
-
L.J. Mazzilli with RailRiders
-
Mother Nature Wreaks Havoc on Spring Sports