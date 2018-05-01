Record Turnout for Senior Games in Carbon County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHIGHTON, Pa. -- It's a record-breaking year for the 30th annual Senior Games in Carbon County.

More than 250 senior citizens are competing in a variety of sporting events at a recreation center in Lehighton.

The 30th annual Senior Games in Carbon County are underway and the competition at Lehighton Recreation Center is just heating up.

"It's a great way to see friends that you haven't seen for a while," said Helen Neifert.

Teams are broken up by five Carbon County school districts.

The senior games began back in 1987, all thanks to Victor Pituch.

"Oh, it's great. I cannot believe it, 30 years," said Pituch. "I can remember it like it was yesterday and not realizing, wow, this is something how it has grown."

This year, the Senior Games hit a record with more than 250 participants. The hope is to have that number grow every year.

"I am celebrating my 90th birthday and I am asking them to make another category because we only go up to 89. We don't go up to 90. So, I am performing right now with the 85s," said Neifert.

And playing to win. Over the last 25 years, Helen Neifert from Lansford has won about 60 medals.

"My husband and I used to do the basketball all the time and we usually won the basketball. I think any one of them you can be lucky at, at any time. It depends on how it gets scored and how it goes."

But not everyone plays. Joanne Bunk from Weatherly just came to watch but next year promises to compete.

"This is the first time I am here. I am enjoying it, I am observing and it's very interesting."

The team with the most points at the end of the games gets a trophy.

Senior Games Wraps up on May 10.