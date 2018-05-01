Attorney General to Fight to Get Frat Charges Restored

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says he is determined to make sure a jury hears the case against Penn State fraternity brothers he blames for the death of a pledge.

He's appealing a district judge's move to dismiss serious charges against some frat brothers.

The attorney general's office believes all of the charges in this case should have gone to trial.

Because of that, he said his office is aggressively pursuing the appeals process to get those charges heard by a jury.

Tuesday morning in front of a room of media cameras, Attorney General Shapiro revealed his team has finished a four-month comprehensive review of the case involving 26 Beta Theta Pi fraternity members charged in connection with student Timothy Piazza's death in 2017.

In March, a magisterial district judge dismissed charges against 11 members of the fraternity.

Now the AG's office is hoping a court of common pleas will reinstate involuntary manslaughter charges against five of them including Gary DiBileo of Scranton.

Last year, the former Centre County district attorney was in charge of the case. She appealed many of the same charges which were eventually thrown out.

On Tuesday, the AG says his team has fresh eyes on this case and with it, a new strategy appealing the dismissal of those charges again, It's all in hopes of getting this case in front of a jury.

"That local district magistrate should not have the final say," said Shapiro. "Instead, we firmly believe that justice for Tim Piazza demands that a jury should hear this evidence."

"We're very appreciative of the attorney general's office and his team trying to find justice for our son Tim," said the victim's father Jim Piazza. "No one's child should be hurt or die from just trying to join an organization."

A new set of fraternity members facing lesser charges including hazing and furnishing alcohol to minors will be in court in Centre County on Wednesday.

