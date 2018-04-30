Woman Charged With Smuggling Drugs Into Prison

Posted 6:29 am, April 30, 2018

RYAN TOWNSHIP — A woman is facing charges for smuggling drugs into a prison in Schuylkill County.

Police say that Michele George from Northampton County got caught Saturday giving synthetic marijuana to an inmate at the state lockup near Frackville.

According to officials, George smuggled drugs in a body cavity and later removed them once she was inside the visitor’s bathroom at the prison.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

