× West Mahanoy Township Cracking Down on Illegal Dumping

WEST MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — West Mahanoy Township supervisors and police are cracking down on illegal dumping.

Driving down Raven Run Road in West Mahanoy Township, it’s hard to miss all the trash all along the road near Shenandoah.

“I’m here 18 years, and I’ve never seen it this bad,” township supervisor Joe Sweeney said.

Township leaders said illegal dumping is an issue all over the township, but Raven Run Road is the worst.

“I mean, they never did it before,” Sweeney said. “It’s a different type of people coming into the area. I’m sorry to say it, but it’s the truth.”

West Mahanoy Township Police will be increasing patrols, trying to catch people illegally dumping.

“Get it out there that if people are caught dumping sofas, garbage, whatever, they’re going to prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Township Secretary and Treasurer Michael Michalik said.

If you’re caught dumping, you will face a $300 fine in addition to other charges, like the amount of money it costs for the township to clean up the mess. Sweeney said the problem is getting worse, so the township has to be aggressive to try to stop the problem.

“We’ve got to try and stop it,” Sweeney said. “I don’t see how you can stop it because we’re only a small community.”

The township is also looking into increasing the fine for illegal dumping.