Welcome Center Reopening in the Poconos Delayed Until Summer

Posted 11:53 am, April 30, 2018, by , Updated at 11:52AM, April 30, 2018

DELAWARE WATER GAP, P.a. — A welcome center in Monroe County that was supposed to reopen by Memorial Day – could now stay closed until July.

The welcome center at Delaware Water Gap closed in November of last year for bathroom and building renovation and upgrades.

PennDOT says weather conditions and additional work to the roof have delayed the project.

Officials expect the work to be finished before the Independence Day holiday.

