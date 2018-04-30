Vehicle Fire Closes Part of Interstate

Posted 5:31 pm, April 30, 2018, by , Updated at 05:29PM, April 30, 2018

MUNCY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A three-mile stretch of Interstate 180 was closed for about three hours as firefighters worked to put out hot spots after two vehicles caught fire.

A trailer pulled over on the interstate was on fire around 2 p.m. Monday. No one was inside the trailer, but because of strong winds, it did not take long for the fire to spread to the truck in front of the trailer. That truck was carrying hay and had been pulling the trailer. The hay truck went up in flames within minutes.

It’s not clear what started the original fire.

No one was hurt.

Interstate 180 was back open by 6:45 p.m.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment