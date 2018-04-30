Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include a duct-taped utility pole, weekend news delayed by basketball, and a viewer's wish for a long stretch of nice days.
Talkback 16: Duct-taped Pole, Basketball, ‘Nice’ Weather
-
Talkback 16: Utility Pole Wrapped in Duct Tape, Noreen’s Retirement
-
Tale of the Tape: Duct Tape Wrapped Around Utility Pole Has Residents Asking a Lot of Questions
-
Talkback 16: Dog Shot, Gold Nice Bell
-
Talkback 16: Deadly Shootings, Student Walkouts, Gold Nice Bell
-
Talkback 16: Gun Control Debate
-
-
Talkback 16: Banning Tobacco On Campus
-
Talkback 16: Pit Bull Shot
-
Talkback 16: Child Endangerment, March for Our Lives, Phone Books
-
Talkback 16: Work Zone Crash, Phillies Scores, Spring Snow
-
Talkback 16: Dog Shot by Police, An Inconvenient Time
-
-
Talkback 16: Gun Violence, Veteran Memorial Theft, Roundabouts
-
Talkback 16: Church Theft
-
Talkback 16: Pennsylvania Roads and Rising Gas Prices