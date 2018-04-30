× Stroudsburg High Graduate Headed to NFL

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Sebastian Joseph, a Stroudsburg High School graduate and former lineman for the Mountaineers, is headed to the NFL.

He was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round on Saturday.

One of his former coaches is thrilled to see this athlete succeed.

“It’s awesome! He put a lot of time and work into everything in high school and through college. He is well deserving of this great opportunity,” said Jim Miller, Stroudsburg High School head football coach.

Sebastian Joseph graduated from Stroudsburg in 2013 and then played college football at Rutgers University.

Back in his high school days, Newswatch 16 spoke to him when he was on the “Super 16 Dream Team.”

“Our team season was a very good one. We started off missing a lot of seniors for last year’s team. We knew we were good. We had all the pieces. The first game didn’t come together. We were still getting used to each other, but then after that, the chemistry built up and everything. We just got better all around. Looking back on my high school career, there was a lot of ups and downs and a lot of hard work, blood, sweat, and tears, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” said Sebastian Joseph.

Just a week before he became a Los Angeles Ram, Joseph visited his old high school weight room to talk to former coaches and current players.

“He just gives a lot of hope to kids here with hard work, it will come,” said Colin Smith, Stroudsburg High School junior.

“It’s crazy how he evolved. I remember watching him when I was younger at games, he was just an animal. So just to see him progress and take it to the next level, it’s just great,” said Sami Khanis, Stroudsburg High School junior.

Many in the community are very excited to see one of their own make it big and wish him the best.