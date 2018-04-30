× Saying Good-bye to a Cold April

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — It’s April 30th, and it’s a day that has people saying, “Thank goodness!”

It’s the end of what has been a cold and pretty miserable month.

“I think April was so ridiculous. The air was so cold, this year, worse than any other time, and it just hangs on. It doesn’t want to leave,” said Barbara Smith of Kulpmont.

A group of ladies enjoying lunch at the Dutch Kitchen in Frackville are excited for April to end.

“We’re looking forward to May and June and July. I love the summer,” Smith added.

“I can’t wait for tomorrow. The sun is going to come out tomorrow. Newswatch 16 told me,” said Janice Anthony of Frackville.

There was one lady in the group who didn’t mind the cold April.

“I can’t complain because there’s a lot of people my age that are in terrible condition, so I thank God every day when I can wake up and put my feet on the ground and walk. I consider it a good day whether it’s April, May, June, or whatever month it is,” said Sylvia Yonalunas of Frackville.

Still, the rest of the ladies are saying, “Hurry up. It’s time for warm weather.”

“I can’t wait to complain about the heat. It’s much nicer than the cold,” said Anthony.

These ladies are counting down the hours to the end of April.