Rash of Car Thefts and Break-Ins in Monroe County

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Michael Dudak is a contractor in Monroe County. He also runs Raceway Auto Sales on Route 209 in Brodheadsville.

The business owner says within the last week, two of his trucks were stolen from the lot and a few others were broken into.

“We had five broken into. He’s trying to steal something to drive out of there. He’s smashing into cars, smashing into ignitions. He obviously couldn’t get the other five to start,” said Dudak.

State police are investigating this incident and a few other auto shop car thefts and break-ins that have been reported within the last two weeks.

Auto shop owners on this stretch are now encouraging other business owners to be on alert.

The business owner tells Newswatch 16 all he is trying to do is repair his cars and then sell them. But when situations like this happen, it makes that job very difficult.

“It’s an aggravation just to replace ignitions and repair cars. I mean, it’s aggravating,” said Dudak.

Across the street from Raceway Auto Sales is Eurotek Automotive, another place that has been hit.

The owner there says about 10 car batteries have been taken within the last week.

“I think it’s ridiculous. I mean, for $12. That’s all they are getting for the batteries at the junkyard. If they need $12 that bad, come to my door and I’ll give you the $12. It’s not worth it. I hope they catch them, and I hope they go to jail,” said Cliff Dennis, Eurotek Automotive owner.

Dennis says while he does have surveillance cameras, the crook or crooks can’t be seen.

“We went back to the camera and the people even know where the cameras are because they stay right below the camera line. You can see the cars moving around, but you can’t anyone. So they are pretty smart. They know what they are doing,” said Dennis.

Authorities are still trying to figure out if it’s the same person or persons hitting the auto shops in Brodheadsville.

If you have information on these thefts and break-ins, you’re asked to contact state police at the Fern Ridge barracks at 570-646-2271.