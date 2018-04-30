× Photographer Captures Rare Site – a Bird Carrying a Shark Carrying a Fish

A Florida nature photographer captured a once-in-a-lifetime shot of an osprey.

It wasn’t just the majestic bird that made the shot so unique. It was the fact that the osprey was carrying a shark that was itself carrying a fish!

The photographer Doc Jon captured the phenomenal shot while walking along Florida’s Madeira Beach on April 12.

He hadn’t realized what he had until he took a closer look at the photo on his computer.

The photog called it “the best picture I’ve ever taken” he said in a Facebook post.

The image quickly went viral, racking up thousands of shares on social media.