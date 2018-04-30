PA Lottery Launches Keno, Here’s How to Play

Middletown, PA – The Pennsylvania Lottery is set to launch its latest game, Keno.

Keno, a fast-paced game with drawings every four minutes, goes on sale Tuesday, May 1, at Pennsylvania Lottery retailers.

Keno play starts at $1. Players choose up to 10 numbers, or spots, from 1 to 80. A computer randomly draws 20 winning numbers. The more spots players match, the more they can win.

“Pennsylvania Lottery Keno players are going to love this exciting, new way to play and win,” said Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “Although you can play Keno at any Lottery retailer, it’s the first game we’ve specifically marketed to businesses where adults gather to have fun – such as bars and restaurants.”

Keno players can watch drawing results on big-screen monitors at hundreds of locations with many more locations coming in the weeks and months ahead. Players can also watch an animated depiction of the drawing they played by visiting the Keno page at palottery.com or by using the Lottery’s official mobile app.

“Keno, along with our upcoming iLottery mobile/online games and Xpress Sports games, will bring the Pennsylvania Lottery into the modern gaming era while generating essential new funds to benefit older Pennsylvanians,” Svitko noted.

Keno kick-off events are planned at many Lottery retailers. Visit palottery.com for a list of locations.

As with all Pennsylvania Lottery games, Keno players must be 18 or older.

How to play Keno: Using a playslip, players select up to 10 numbers, or SPOTS, from 1 to 80 or opt for computer-selected Quick Picks. Players can spend $1, $2, $3, $4, $5, $10, or $20 per play, and prizes increase as the play amount increases. The number of SPOTS selected does not change the cost of play. Players may play consecutive drawings. Purchasing the Keno Multiplier option multiplies prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5, or 10 times. The option triples the cost of a play.

Every four minutes, the Lottery’s computer randomly generates 20 winning numbers. Players may watch drawing results on a monitor, or visit the Keno page at palottery.com or use the Lottery’s mobile app to watch an animated depiction of the drawing they played. Players should scan their ticket to determine if it has won a prize. Find Keno prizes, chances of winning and game rules at palottery.com.