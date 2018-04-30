Neighbors on Edge After Home Goes up in Flames One Month After Murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLACK CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Smoke poured out of a house on Market Street in Black Creek Township on Sunday, one month after state police say Sandra Montari was murdered there by her 17-year-old grandson Eric Montari.

He is being charged as an adult for her death.

“I don't really know what's going on with that family, but it's definitely a strange occurrence in a town like this because you don't normally see anything like this,” Neighbor Eric Croll said.

The fire marshal said the house near Hazleton was too damaged to find a cause, but the electricity was on. No one was living there at the time of the fire.

In March, Montari was living there alone when she was stabbed to death by her grandson. State police are still looking into whether this weekend's fire has anything to do with the murder.

At this point, they say there's no connection, but there's still more they have to investigate.

“I don't think this story has ended at this point. I think there could be something more,” Croll said.

Neighbors said this is a quiet place to live, but this weekend’s fire and last month’s murder has them thinking otherwise.