Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAMOKIN, P.a. -- Clean up on a fire damaged building in Northumberland County is expected to get underway this week.

Crews are expected to start tearing down what's left of the former Masonic Building on 8th Street in Shamokin.

It's been more than four months since the 116-year-old brick building burned back in December.

Officials have not determined a cause for the blaze.

The building's owner has until May 31st to get it cleaned up or face fines.