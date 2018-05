Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVER LAKE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man led police on a chase in Susquehanna County and was later caught after running off into the woods.

State police from both Pennsylvania and New York were called to the Brackney area Monday to search for a man who fled from state police, first in his vehicle, and then on foot.

After a brief search, he was caught in the woods off McCormick Road.

There's no word what initially caused the man to run from police.